Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, step to the left. Tauruses are rocking the tiaras this month as the stars set the stage for fairy-tale-level romance. Let your passionate side out to play. Amidst the cries of, “Get a room,” you could seriously hone in on “the one” — especially under the new moon in Scorpio on 11/11. If you have an existing connection with someone, now is the time when you may find it becoming more exclusive.



Mars and Venus co-mingle in your playful fifth house until the 8th, so dress up and enjoy some decadence with your amour. After the 12th, both planets park in your serious sixth house, making planning your priority. Set up a shared calendar with your sweetie, so you can pencil in one-on-one time. Getting healthy together could bring you closer, too. Regale each other with morning smoothies, and hit the gym for buddy workouts. Single? Slip on some yoga pants and see who’s smiling at you while you’re breaking a sweat on the elliptical.



Your Beauty Forecast: Get Teal