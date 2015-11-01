Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, step to the left. Tauruses are rocking the tiaras this month as the stars set the stage for fairy-tale-level romance. Let your passionate side out to play. Amidst the cries of, “Get a room,” you could seriously hone in on “the one” — especially under the new moon in Scorpio on 11/11. If you have an existing connection with someone, now is the time when you may find it becoming more exclusive.
Mars and Venus co-mingle in your playful fifth house until the 8th, so dress up and enjoy some decadence with your amour. After the 12th, both planets park in your serious sixth house, making planning your priority. Set up a shared calendar with your sweetie, so you can pencil in one-on-one time. Getting healthy together could bring you closer, too. Regale each other with morning smoothies, and hit the gym for buddy workouts. Single? Slip on some yoga pants and see who’s smiling at you while you’re breaking a sweat on the elliptical.
Your Beauty Forecast: Get Teal
To get the look, start with this recipe for glowing skin: Mix a dime-sized amount of liquid luminizer with your foundation, and apply all over. Next, glide a deep-green liquid liner around your upper and lower lashlines, connecting it at both the inner and outer corners. Make sure to hold the liner brush flat along your lashline to keep the application neat and tidy. Then, create contours with bronzer, and add a soft flush with a peachy highlighter on the tops of your cheekbones. Finish your look with a sheer plum lip stain to complement your jade-rimmed eyes. Add the same green shade to your nails, and top with mega sparkle.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Skinny Liquid Liner in Green Spark, $7.19; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $9.89; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $9.89; ColorBurst Balm Stain in Crush, $8.09; ColorStay Gel Envy in High Stakes, $7.19; Transforming Effects Top Coat in Golden Confetti, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Tak Ori dress and Jennifer Fisher ring.
