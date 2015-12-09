Hello, you minx! No need to pursue anyone in December — you’ll simply attract them with your enchanting vibes. Just try not to be too mysterious or you could throw a hot prospect off your trail. As a traditional Taurus, you prefer to let relationships evolve organically. But this month, vet prospects carefully, making sure they’re balanced people who have their shit together. (Red flag: Your mojo could interfere near the new moon on the 11th, making you dissolve into the arms of a charmer. Alas, hopping in the sack too quickly could short-circuit a good thing. Pace yourself.)
Already spoken for? December’s star map deepens your bond. In fact, it could get a little too intense at moments. Tip: Don’t skip holiday parties to stay in bed with bae. Dress up, mingle, and inspire envy as a hot couple. Then, prepare for the end of the month. The supermoon could give you enough courage to pop a big question — be it a proposal or an invitation to explore something beyond a mere friendship.
Your Beauty Forecast: Burnished Bronze
To get the look, start by applying your foundation with a wet sponge for a sheer, luminous finish. Then, use a small domed brush to apply peach shadow from the lashline through the crease of each eye. Next, buff a rich brown shadow over the peach, creating a shimmery wash of bronze across the lids. Add just a hint of light sparkly shadow at the inner corners to make your eyes really pop, and follow with two coats of lengthening and volumizing mascara for major definition. Swirl bronzer into the hollows of your cheeks for warmth and depth, using a large powder brush for even distribution. A red lip like this demands precision, so line your lips first, then fill in with a rich red stain. Finish your look with dark, vampy nails and alternating glittery tips and half-moons for a festive touch.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Harmonious, $7.49; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Topaz Twinkle, $7.19; Volume + Length Magnified Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; ColorStay Lip Liner in Raisin, $6.39; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Enticing, $7.19; Nail Enamel in Knockout, $3.99; Nail Enamel in Radiant, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Abby Dixon for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Gig dress, Alexis Bittar earrings and Erickson Beamon ring.
