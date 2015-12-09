Hello, you minx! No need to pursue anyone in December — you’ll simply attract them with your enchanting vibes. Just try not to be too mysterious or you could throw a hot prospect off your trail. As a traditional Taurus, you prefer to let relationships evolve organically. But this month, vet prospects carefully, making sure they’re balanced people who have their shit together. (Red flag: Your mojo could interfere near the new moon on the 11th, making you dissolve into the arms of a charmer. Alas, hopping in the sack too quickly could short-circuit a good thing. Pace yourself.)



Already spoken for? December’s star map deepens your bond. In fact, it could get a little too intense at moments. Tip: Don’t skip holiday parties to stay in bed with bae. Dress up, mingle, and inspire envy as a hot couple. Then, prepare for the end of the month. The supermoon could give you enough courage to pop a big question — be it a proposal or an invitation to explore something beyond a mere friendship.

