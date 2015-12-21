It’s high season for romance in 2016 — the kind that gives you butterflies and brings inner peace. Supersizer Jupiter zips through your true-love zone until September 9, paving the way for dreamy dates, love notes, and even a proposal. With stable Saturn in your eighth house, you’re playing for keeps in every way. Lust and trust must go hand in hand. Motivator Mars spends six months in your marriage zone — January 4 to March 7 and May 28 to August 3 — which could make you rather aggressive about putting a ring on it. Just don’t scare them off with all that pressure!
Ready to play the baby-making game? Fertile Myrtle you shall be this year, so plan or protect accordingly. The solar eclipse on September 1 brings new love for single bulls. Epic developments may also arise from May 1 to 25, when cosmic coquette, Venus, simmers in your sign. Vacation romances and cross-cultural relationships heat up after September 9. Keep an open mind and heart.
Your Beauty Forecast: Glossed Over
Your Beauty Forecast: Glossed Over
To get the look, start with a sweep of shimmery mauve shadow through the crease of each eye. Use a small, tapered blending brush to apply, gliding it in a deliberate line from the inner to outer corner (rather than blending it out) for a clean, crisp look. Next, for this glossy effect, apply a dab of pink liquid luminizer to each eyelid, and blend it upward to the crease. Coat your top and bottom lashes with mascara, and define your brows with pencil. Then, apply a mauve blush to the hollows of your cheeks, leaving room for a few dots of that same pink luminizer on your cheekbones, which is an easy way to lightly contour. Blend in the luminizer, also adding a few dots to bridge of your nose. Lastly, match your glossy eyes with high-shine lips. Two coats of hot-pink gloss will do the trick.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Precocious, $5.99; PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Pink Light, $10.39; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Mauvelous, $7.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in Addiction, $15.99; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Ace of Spades, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Rasika Navare for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Houghton coat and Wwake earrings.
