It’s high season for romance in 2016 — the kind that gives you butterflies and brings inner peace. Supersizer Jupiter zips through your true-love zone until September 9, paving the way for dreamy dates, love notes, and even a proposal. With stable Saturn in your eighth house, you’re playing for keeps in every way. Lust and trust must go hand in hand. Motivator Mars spends six months in your marriage zone — January 4 to March 7 and May 28 to August 3 — which could make you rather aggressive about putting a ring on it. Just don’t scare them off with all that pressure!



Ready to play the baby-making game? Fertile Myrtle you shall be this year, so plan or protect accordingly. The solar eclipse on September 1 brings new love for single bulls. Epic developments may also arise from May 1 to 25, when cosmic coquette, Venus, simmers in your sign. Vacation romances and cross-cultural relationships heat up after September 9. Keep an open mind and heart.



Your Beauty Forecast: Glossed Over

