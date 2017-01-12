"Looking at this spread for your cat, the read is that your cat has always been satisfied and been well-cared for; but is experiencing strong feelings of love currently and could use continued guidance and support for some of the issues they’re facing," the read began. Jodie explained that the Ace of Swords was in the "past" position, which means that "while your cat was likely adequately cared for and had a satisfactory relationship with its past owners, it wasn’t the right fit." Jodie speculates that this could be because my cat was a little bit on the bossy side (not wrong), or that she didn't fit into the owners' lives the way they had originally planned. "There was a conflict and a split was supposed to happen," she continued. "You’re supposed to be together, the two of you." In case you were wondering, this was the part when I started tearing up. Next, it was time for Paula's two obstacle cards, the King of Fire and Three of Air. These indicated that her current issues actually stemmed from some leftover problems with her past owners. "Power struggle, lack of control, lack of autonomy, and some separation anxiety and abandonment issues could be the root of your cat’s issues with anxiety and urination," Jodie explained. "They’re heartbroken and have behaviors learned from their past situation that are not ideal." The way forward, Jodie said, is gentle leadership, patience, and kindness. "Be present, physically, for your cat as often as you can and be affectionate and gentle with your correction," she continued. "Work together and view beating this peeing habit as a team effort...Your cat will let you know what it takes to keep them happy and feeling secure." After I going through the reading, I found Paula in one of her hiding spots and held her like a teddy bear. While she and I had always been affectionate, it took on a new meaning knowing that it was helping her recover from past heartbreak. She was feeling cautious and insecure, just like me. Turns out, we'd been healing each other.