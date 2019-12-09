This Double-Tap-Worthy Beauty Trend Is So Easy To Execute

Scroll through your IG feed and you'll be hard-pressed not to see at least one brightly colored beauty look flash across your screen. (We like to thank a certain Gen Z-favorite TV show for that!) In our opinion, it's the perfect reminder that makeup, at its core, is a form of self-expression — that, and just plain fun.
In this spirit, we teamed up with Target to create Power Pigments, a video series dedicated to the style and statement-making power of the colors, shades, and hues we choose to wear. To kick off the series, we bring to life a neon-lid look in a striking fuchsia shade that'll have you running straight to the beauty aisle.
To create the look, grab a colorful eyeshadow palette — like NYX Ultimate Edit Shadow Palette in Brights, used here — and a flat, densely packed brush. Cover your lids entirely with a hot-pink shade, extending the color inward along your tear ducts and outward into a wing. Swipe on pinky-mauve lipstick that won't upstage your lids to finish, and voilà.
See the full look in action, up top.
