Most of us don’t own a matching dishware set for 12 — nor do we have forks designated, specifically, for dessert. In fact, many of the products that come to mind when we think of classic table settings are so pricey, we associate them with wedding registries and inheritances. But as the contemporary trend would have it, a highly curated table is not necessarily an expensive one — nor is it one that obeys the dessert-fork-soup-spoon-etiquette of the era that birthed Martha Stewart. It’s about intention and artistry, but in service of joy and presence. And in that vein, fine china is not a requirement. “Tablescapes do not have to break the bank,” says Mélanie Masarin, the woman behind buzzy non-alcoholic spirits brand Ghia . “Start off by buying vintage, it’s more eco-friendly, and I love the idea of giving objects a second life. Mix and match your glasses and plates whenever possible.”