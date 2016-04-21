I was not born a performer; I was not a theater nerd in high school. In fact, I spent most of my life with terrible stage fright. I started performing in my 30s, because after the trauma of being a World Trade Center survivor and a lifetime dabbler in eating disorders, I needed to find a new outlet for my aging punk-rock rage.



At the time, comedy held no appeal for me — it was run by and for men, and the few women who got onstage spent a lot of time apologizing for their perceived ugliness or awkwardness. I had had a lifetime of living that already; I didn’t need to do it for audiences. At the same time, the New York burlesque and variety scene was expanding, and that seemed like something entirely new. In those days, female performers were putting in a lot of good work subverting the expectations we were raised with by declaring, on stages large and small, that fat women could indeed be sexy, hot women could be smart, and everyone could be smart and sexy at the same time without apology. It seemed like a place I needed to be.



So when the opportunity came around to learn the basics of sideshow (e.g. walking on broken glass, lightbulb-eating, straitjacket escape) in a friend’s apartment, I jumped at it.