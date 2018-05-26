Story from Beauty

4 Swim Caps Made For Natural Hair Of All Lengths

Khalea Underwood
It's common knowledge that most summer pool parties are attended without actually getting wet. Some don't want to get their bikinis damp or smear their perfect cat-eye, but if you're natural, then you likely just don't want to get your hair wet. Granted, water won't totally ruin a twist-out or the state of your box braids like a blowout will, but it's still a nuisance when your handiwork comes undone.
Swim caps used to be an easy fix for that. Maybe they look a little dorky, but at least you're not sacrificing the state of your style. But even those don't always fit a full set of locs or braids. Luckily, these days, the caps are bigger, better, and equipped for all hair types. See them ahead — and dive in this summer.
