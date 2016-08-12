How To Make A Sweet Potato Frittata With Zucchini Salad

Sweet Potato Frittata With Zucchini Salad August 12, 2016This frittata gets a flavor boost from sweet potatoes and a fresh zucchini salad. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1/2 peeled sweet potato, diced or grated*
- 1/4 onion, diced
- 3 eggs
- 1 zucchini
- 1 oz crumbled feta
- 1 lime
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- Hot sauce
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to the broil setting.
- In a skillet or oven-safe pan, heat the diced onion and the diced or grated sweet potato with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook for about 2-3 minutes until they begin to cook through, add in salt and pepper and stir.
- In a blender, or using a hand blender, whisk the eggs with some salt and pepper. You want the eggs to almost double in volume. You can also whisk them by hand; just make sure to really fluff them up.
- Pour the eggs into the pan, swirling a bit to distribute evenly. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the edges start to set. Top with a few crumbles of feta (about 1/2 ounce) and transfer to the oven. Broil for 3-4 minutes until the top is cooked.
- Thinly slice the zucchini or use a vegetable peeler and peel the slices, so they are super thin. Marinate the zucchini in 1 tablespoon of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Just before eating, top with the remaining feta cheese. Serve alongside the frittata or right on top.
- Add a few dashes of hot sauce or chili sauce for heat.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped the sweet potato on Sunday.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month.
