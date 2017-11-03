After that stretch of warm weather, the cool autumn temperatures are a welcome change of pace. Suddenly, we're all about fuzzy sweaters, lingering over seasonal beverages (you know the one), and preparing warm, healthy meals at home with a furry friend by our side. Need a little recipe inspo? Try out this deliciously simple sweet potato, black bean, and turkey chili. Whip up a bowl for yourself, and treat your pup to equally nourishing fuel like Castor & Pollux Pristine™ pet food, the only complete line of pet food made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Ready to enjoy a cozy night of dining in with your favorite four-legged companion?
Advertisement
Sweet Potato, Black Bean & Turkey Chili
Serves 6
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil, plus more if needed
1 red onion, diced
3 large garlic cloves
1 pound organic ground turkey
1 medium organic sweet potato, diced
2 tsp chipotle powder
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp dried oregano
2 cups vegetable broth or water
1 28-oz can fire-roasted crushed tomatoes
2 15-oz cans black beans, drained and rinsed
2–3 tsp sea salt
2 cups chopped kale
6 tbsp chopped cilantro, for serving
6 tbsp shredded pepper jack or cheddar cheese, for serving
6 tbsp Greek yogurt, for serving (optional)
6 lime wedges
1 tbsp olive oil, plus more if needed
1 red onion, diced
3 large garlic cloves
1 pound organic ground turkey
1 medium organic sweet potato, diced
2 tsp chipotle powder
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp dried oregano
2 cups vegetable broth or water
1 28-oz can fire-roasted crushed tomatoes
2 15-oz cans black beans, drained and rinsed
2–3 tsp sea salt
2 cups chopped kale
6 tbsp chopped cilantro, for serving
6 tbsp shredded pepper jack or cheddar cheese, for serving
6 tbsp Greek yogurt, for serving (optional)
6 lime wedges
Instructions
1. Warm olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
2. Add onion and garlic and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes, stirring.
3. Add turkey and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until browned.
4. Add sweet potato, chipotle, cumin, paprika, and oregano; stir to toast the spices.
5. Add vegetable broth along with tomatoes, black beans, and sea salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer chili for 60–90 minutes.
6. Add kale towards the end, and cook until it's soft, a few minutes more. Then remove chili from heat.
7. Batch it! Ladle the chili into 6 individual heat-safe plastic or glass containers. Top with about 1 tablespoon each of cilantro, shredded cheese, and yogurt, and finish with a lime wedge. Store in the fridge or freezer.
1. Warm olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
2. Add onion and garlic and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes, stirring.
3. Add turkey and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until browned.
4. Add sweet potato, chipotle, cumin, paprika, and oregano; stir to toast the spices.
5. Add vegetable broth along with tomatoes, black beans, and sea salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer chili for 60–90 minutes.
6. Add kale towards the end, and cook until it's soft, a few minutes more. Then remove chili from heat.
7. Batch it! Ladle the chili into 6 individual heat-safe plastic or glass containers. Top with about 1 tablespoon each of cilantro, shredded cheese, and yogurt, and finish with a lime wedge. Store in the fridge or freezer.
Advertisement