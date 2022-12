What Does A Truly Sustainable Perfume Look Like?

Okay, so there’s loads of fauna buzzing about, and the landscape is to die for, but the real star of the show is the Centifolia rose, a flower for which the Grasse region is famous. Also known as the Rose of May, it’s known as the most fragrant rose, maybe ever? And it’s hand-picked once a year in, you guessed it, May. This rose is the central ingredient in Lancôme’s first-ever natural fragrance, Mille et une Roses . The juice is made with 97% natural origins, zero colourants or stabilizers, and the production is certified organic by the EU under the well-recognized ECOCERT certification.