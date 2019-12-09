4:30 p.m. — I'm advising a student from my high school on her senior project. We catch up for a little before getting into the nitty-gritty. She just heard back from her first college and she got in! She also applied to my alma matter and she asks if I will write her a letter of recommendation and I agree. She's a great student and is doing a project on the impact of health care access in low-income communities in DC. It's a little out of my wheelhouse, but I'm learning a lot as well. I stop by and say hi to one of my favorite teachers while I'm there. I was not the most motivated student in high school and she got me at a really good time and put me on the path to where I am today. She shows me pictures of her new grandbaby.