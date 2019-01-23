6:15 a.m. — Good morning! Up at 6:15 to ease into my day. Typically my husband, T., is out the door by 6, so I tend to use this time to putz around and get my head right for my day. I make coffee and then feed and brush my sweet kitty. Chill for a bit and meditate on the Simple Abundance daily message and mentally prepare for the day ahead. One of my January goals is 10,000 steps a day and that's not so easy with a desk job, so I hop on the treadmill for a quick 20-minute walk/jog. Shower, primp, grab my lunch that I made last night (sad salad is what I call it), and I'm out the door! I listen to a podcast during my short drive to work. My favorites are mostly true crime (duh), with Crime Junkie being my current favorite. I hit the ground running at work. It's very busy, and we are expediting some trial material, so I make calls to suppliers for most of the morning to get an idea of timing to pull everything together.