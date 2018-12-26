Monthly Expenses

Rent: $0 (I'm living with my parents for the summer back home. It's my last summer before graduating and entering the “real world,” and my first one since high school that I've spent at home.)

Spotify Student: $5

Hulu Basic: $8 (I pay for this, my parents pay for Netflix, and we all have access to both accounts.)

Phone: $0 (My parents pay.)

Health Insurance: I'm on my parents' plan until I turn 26. (#ThanksObama)

College: I'm on an academic merit scholarship that covers my tuition, and other outside merit scholarships cover most of my other costs. Since my scholarship renewal is contingent on maintaining a high GPA, grades are very important to me. My parents contribute about $2,500/semester from a college fund to cover basic costs like books and transportation.

Savings: I put $500 into my Roth IRA every six months and am trying to build up my checking account for next semester, as it was decimated during my study abroad semester (I was not permitted to get paid at my internship because of my student visa).