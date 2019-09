If fall could only have one symbol associated with it, it would be the pumpkin. There's pumpkin in your coffee , a pumpkin on your stoop, maybe even a string of little pumpkin-shaped lights dangling above your head. Wherever you are, pumpkins are near. But how, you may find yourself wondering, does one make the humble pumpkin feel a bit more current? After all, people have been hauling out pumpkins for fall festivities since the 19th century. It’s time for pumpkins to get a trendy, millennial-facing makeover — lest we otherwise inadvertently kill them as we have American cheese, going out , and marriage . Which is probably why stores ranging from Pottery Barn to Etsy to Target are pushing the succulent pumpkin. What’s a succulent pumpkin? Well, it’s a pumpkin with a succulent glued on it. Because “Slap A Succulent Atop It” is totally the 2018 version of Portlandia’s “Put A Bird On It” skit.