Subcision works best with rolling scars, but there are also other factors, like age, that come into play. “With subcision, I don't find the age of the scar is as important as the age of the patient,” says Adam Mamelak, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Austin, Texas. “Older patients do not have the same ability to regenerate collagen as younger patients.”



In my case, I was 34 when I began a series of acne-scar subcisions — spaced six weeks apart, at roughly $500 a treatment. After several months — almost half a dozen treatments — my pitted cheeks filled in. (While there’s no hard-and-fast data, dermatologists typically report improvements anywhere from 40 to 90%, based on patient feedback.)



It’s not to say my skin was perfect afterward. Subcision will not work on other scars — those of the icepick and atrophic variety — but in those cases, lasers can actually have some benefit. But even with those few scars lingering, having done away with the majority of those self-esteem-destroying depressions in my skin, I am one giddy acne survivor.



And I no longer fear the light.