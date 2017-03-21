Spaghetti. Penne. Even a box or two of mac and cheese. We will admit to making all those things regularly in our kitchens. But, for all its cheesy wonder, we don't frequently make shells. It can be a little intimidating, after all, to cook up giant pieces of pasta. Plus, there's assembly involved.
Then we realized we were missing the best part of stuffed shells: they can be made ahead of time. Can your Annie's mac 'n cheese do that?! Here are eight dishes you can make a day or two ahead and pop in the oven for an impromptu dinner that will impress your guests.