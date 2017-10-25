Have another hard look at your spending and figure out where you can cut down even more. Don’t get too ambitious — the idea is to create a sustainable habit that doesn’t leave you broke and miserable. But putting an extra $100 each month toward student loans could save you thousands in interest. Even better, it could reduce the amount of time it will take to pay back your loans by years. One way to motivate yourself: Look at what you’re spending monthly on your loans, and think about how great life will be when you can dedicate those dollars to something else. Would you get a bigger apartment? Would you travel more? Donate more to the causes you’re passionate about? The possibilities are endless.