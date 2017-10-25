4 Easy Ways To Get Your Money Organized

Make a list of any subscriptions that you aren’t using and cancel them. Review your employment benefits to make sure you’re opted in to the right offerings for your specific situation (and don’t be shy about asking HR to clarify what certain options mean). Are you paying for benefits you don’t use, or not signed up for something you desperately need? Will your benefits package let you put pre-tax dollars toward something you buy anyway, like a public transit card? Are there company perks and reimbursements you haven’t been taking advantage of? At home, see if there are any services you can downsize — do you need cable and Netflix, or could you live with just one? Do you still get a newspaper delivered even though you only read the online version? Is your cell phone plan’s data allowance way, way higher than you need it to be?