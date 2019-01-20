Monthly Expenses

Rent: $750 (I share a four-bedroom apartment uptown with four other girls (two of them share a room). We save by living in a five-story walkup that doesn't have laundry or any other amenities. The total rent for our apartment is $2,800/month.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (I was fortunate to receive a large scholarship for school, and my student housing was paid for by my parents.)

Wifi: $17.50

Utilities: ~$30 in the winter months

Hulu: $7.99

Apple Music: $4.99

ClassPass: $49

Cell Phone: $0 (This is paid for by my mom.)

Credit Card Debt: $200-$500 each month, depending on the upcoming expenses I have. Before taking this job, I worked for a startup that simply could not afford to pay me. I survived on my credit card during the months I was looking for a job and not getting paid. I accrued about $6,000 of debt, which I am now chipping away at. Occasionally, my ex-boss sends me money through Venmo to pay off the rest of the money I am owed. He still owes me $3,700.