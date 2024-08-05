Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a strategist who makes $81,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on cake flour.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Strategist
Industry: Advertising
Age: 26
Location: Boston, MA
Salary: $81,000
Assets: HYSA: $9,827; 401(k): $28,431; Roth IRA: $19,406; rollover Roth IRA: $1,715; checking: $1,279; investments: $76,330. I have a long-term partner but we do not have joint expenses. We will probably combine parts of our finances when we move in together in the future.
Debt: $0
Paycheck amount (bimonthly): $2,280
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $1,266 to rent a three-bedroom apartment with two roommates. For this Money Diary, I am not living in my own apartment and am staying in my boyfriend F.’s apartment (also in Boston) to watch his cat for the summer while he is away for a law school internship in New York.
Loan payments: $0
Utilities: $50 (dependent on month) for gas and electric, split with roommates.
Health insurance: $137.18
Dental insurance: $9.48
Streaming: $0 (on my parents’ and boyfriend’s plans).
Phone: $0 (my employer pays for my plan).
Internet: $21
401(k) retirement contribution: $270
Roth IRA contributions: $100 a month and then I will pay off the remaining amount so I can hit the $7,000 limit.
Savings: Around $2,000.
Work transportation card: $40 (this is tax-free).
Nuuly/Rent the Runway: $90 (I alternate between these).
Annual Expenses
Google Storage: $19.99
Chase Sapphire: $95
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, my parents both went to college and met there and I was expected to pursue college after high school. My dad also went to law school, though never pushed that path on me. My parents were both super supportive of me going to college and took me on endless campus tours, helped me with the applications etc. Growing up, I loved school and was super academic and put a ton of stress upon myself to get into a “good college.” I ended up going to a private college and it was pretty expensive. My parents graciously paid for most of my tuition and I left college with around $25,000 in debt, which I paid off last January. I am so grateful to my parents for their generosity with my tuition and I hope to do the same for my future kids. I majored in marketing and management and also worked during my sophomore and junior year. I made around $12 an hour in my college’s Career Center, I absolutely loved it though.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My dad is very financially savvy and educated me from a young age that saving is extremely important and to never spend more than my means. My parents also made me and my sisters get jobs as soon as we turned 16. Looking back, I appreciate this because it helped me understand the value of money and how hard it is to earn your own money. My dad has been a great help post-grad, helping me get set up with a Roth IRA and teaching me the basics of investing. I am happy to say we mainly had positive conversations around money growing up.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first real job was as a cashier at Chick-fil-A. I got it when I turned 16 because my parents insisted and I wanted to have my own spending money for coffees, movies, clothes, makeup and snacks. Before that, I babysat and did cat sitting around my neighborhood.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No, I never worried about money because my dad was such a good saver, we lived below our means, and comfortably. I know I am fortunate to have had this experience and to be raised by parents who were so focused on saving. At the time I probably wanted nicer versions of things but now that I’m an adult, I appreciate how and where my parents chose to save.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, but only for the future. I worry about being able to afford kids, a house, and college tuition for my kids. I know I have my parents as a safety net if I needed it but I don’t want to have to rely on them. In my day-to-day life, I don’t really worry about money and feel pretty financially stable, I just think of those big ticket purchases and the family that I know I’ll want one day.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became financially responsible for myself at age 24, when I moved out of my parents’ house and into an apartment in Boston with my roommates. With my boyfriend in law school, I’d consider my parents my financial safety net. I also think my boyfriend’s parents would help us out if needed.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents paid for my rent, groceries and the majority of my tuition while I was in college.
Day One
7 a.m. — I wake up to my orange cat being suspicious. He’s 2 years old and loves to play (aka bite). I brush my teeth then sip on some hot water before making breakfast. I’m reading Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller. I’m really liking it so far! The cat meows at me and bird-watches by the window facing the street. Sometimes I bird-watch with him because the older I get, the more interested I get in birds lol.
7:30 a.m. — The cat keeps bothering me so I put him away while I put together some Cocojune coconut yogurt, microwaved frozen blueberries with coconut oil, walnuts and Purely Elizabeth original granola. Such a good summer combo. I eat and text my boyfriend, F., about the cat misbehaving. F. is away for the summer for a law school internship. I also do the NYT Mini and text my time to my mom. I put on a green strapless dress from Anthropologie that I rented from Nuuly, then do Elta MD sunscreen, use a sample of Ilia super serum skin tint, a sample of Makeup by Mario concealer, and set it with Laura Mercier powder. Then I use a Makeup by Mario bronzer and blush in raspberry, and Rare Beauty highlighter. For eyebrows I use the Anastasia brow gel and I set everything with Urban Decay setting spray.
8:30 a.m. — I refill my MBTA card then tap in to go to work. I’m feeling super anxious, not really sure why but my chest is tight so I do some deep breaths on the train and it helps. It’s probably a combination of the cat misbehaving and feeling like summer weekends are too short. I’m watching the cat for the summer while F. is away — it’s technically his cat but I watch him a lot when F. is on trips so I consider him both of ours. While F. does financially take care of the cat, I watch him free of charge and buy him treats and toys occasionally. I also get the perk of living alone with no roommates in F.’s one-bedroom apartment with central air (rare in Boston). F. and I plan to get engaged this upcoming summer and move in together then. Once that happens, we will share the cat’s expenses more evenly. $40
10 a.m. — F. sends me a $10 Starbucks gift card, I text him thank you. We miss each other and don’t like doing long distance but thankfully he’ll be home in August. I work on putting together a cultural calendar with some trends for my client as we begin to plan for the fall. I apply to be part of a mentoring program for women in marketing. It’s part of a program called She Runs It. Will see if I get accepted!
12 p.m. — Work provides free lunch for an all-staff meeting. I have seltzer, a pulled pork slider, half a chicken salad wrap, fruit, Lays chips and a white chocolate macadamia cookie. My work bestie, G., and I sit together and make transportation plans for later, since the Red line is down in Boston.
1 p.m. — I talk to my grandma and plan a trip to see her in two weekends’ time. I buy an Amtrak round-trip ticket to Rhode Island. $65
2 p.m. — The intern I’m managing for the summer and I go for a walk near the waterfront near the Boston aquarium. It’s so hot, over 91 degrees, so we go to Starbucks. I get a passion tea lemonade and she gets a green tea lemonade. The drinks are free with my gift card but would have been $11 with tip.
7 p.m. — G. and I meet up with our two other friends and go to Gabrielle Zevin’s final stop for her Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow book tour. It’s my first time going to an author’s event and it’s so interesting to hear them speak about the novel and all that goes into it. One thing that stood out to me was Zevin saying sometimes you’re in a state of dormancy and you need to take everything in and learn and absorb to allow for creative acts in the future. She reiterated that you can’t just expect yourself to create and create and be productive all the time. I buy a signed copy of the novel ($20.19) then Uber to dinner with G. ($10 my half including tip). $30.19
8 p.m. — We go to a sushi spot near G.’s house and get steamed pork dumplings to share and then I get a spicy salmon roll. It’s okay, kind of chewy though. She gets a tuna roll. G. pays and I venmo her. $26
9:30 p.m. — I stop by the grocery store on my way home from dinner and get some coconut Cocojune yogurts and Califia vanilla almond milk. $14.95
11:30 p.m. — Lights out, simple skincare of CeraVe moisturizer and tretinoin. Goodnight!
Daily Total: $176.14
Day Two
7 a.m. — I awake to my cat cuddling with me except then he tries to bite my arm. Orange cat life! I read a chapter of my book and then make a small iced matcha with vanilla almond milk. Time to get ready for another day in the office. I’m required to be there three days a week. Also gearing up for another 90 degree day in Boston, bah. Same makeup and skincare as yesterday. I’m wearing an Anthropologie brown halter dress with polka dots and sneakers. I tap into the train. $2.40 (prepaid).
12 p.m. — I’ve been working on an influencer deck for my client. I do a lot of influencer marketing work and for one of the projects I’m on, the creators just filmed their social media video assets, so I compile them into a deck that will go through my client’s legal review process. I have some calls, then take a break to go pick up my Sweetgreen guacamole green salad. I have a gift card so it’s free but would have been $14.71.
4:40 p.m. — I eat a peanut butter chocolate chip Larabar and wrap up some calls before going to a happy hour at the office with a client who’s visiting from out of town. I have a couple sips of rosé but I'm not really feeling it so I toss it when I leave. I’m not really a big drinker so I try to not drink during the weekday since it doesn’t make me feel good.
7 p.m. — I’m back home from the client happy hour. It was okay but kind of awkward since I didn’t really get introduced to the client as I was not on the original project they were workshopping. All good. I walk through Boston Common and talk to my mom on the phone about concert plans for tomorrow. Then I stop at Trader Joe’s and get Ezekiel bread, deli turkey, tuna, pesto, dried cranberries, grapefruit hand sanitizer spray (my fave), blackberries, eggplant, avocado, a coconut smoothie and tiny grape tomatoes. $32.61
7:20 p.m. — I play with the cat and have a seltzer and preheat the oven. I'm making a roasted eggplant and zucchini turkey sandwich for dinner with melted mozzarella and pesto mayo.
11 p.m. — F. and I FaceTime for an hour and discuss my upcoming visit to see him. We make plans to see some of our friends in NYC then go to a couple museums. I shower, do my skincare and run the dishwasher. In bed with the cat and my book. Eyeshades on, goodnight!
Daily Total: $32.61
Day Three
8 a.m. — Wake up and hang on the couch with the cat before working from home. I have coconut yogurt, blueberries, blackberries, granola and walnuts before starting work. Later I realize the coconut yogurt is doing bad, bad things to my body. I have a really sensitive stomach and it’s hard to track what upsets it. No more Cocojune yogurt for me, unfortunately. I prep for a client call I’m presenting this morning and I feel nervous.
3 p.m. — I’m really tired for no reason so I lie down for 20 minutes then realize I’m probably dehydrated so I take an LMNT raspberry salt electrolyte packet and make a matcha with vanilla almond milk. I feel better after drinking these. I work on a content calendar for my pharma client and do some research on health trends for this fall.
5 p.m. — I walk to meet my parents for a concert near Fenway Park; we stop and get a quick drink before. My mom and I split a Caesar salad with chicken and I get a raspberry sour. My parents pay then we head to the concert, which is ’80s themed.
7 p.m. — The concert is so fun, such a mix of artists like Men Without Hats and Modern English. I recognize some of the songs but the best part is seeing my mom love it. I’m really close with my parents and love spending time with them. I have a wild berry Truly (my parents pay) and eat a Larabar I packed. One thing about me is I never go anywhere without my purse snacks.
10 p.m. — I say goodbye to my parents and walk home. I’m still hungry so it’s time for second dinner. I have my soggy leftover Sweetgreen, oh well. Then I mix some mini grape tomatoes with Trader Joe’s pesto and some mozzarella balls and black pepper, so good! I also prep some overnight oats for tomorrow.
10:50 p.m. — I take my nightly supplement routine of fiber, probiotics and magnesium then it’s time for bed. Same skincare routine as always, goodnight!
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
7:30 a.m. — Crawl out of bed and chug some water then do my simple makeup and put on green Gap cargo jeans and a white tank.
8:20 a.m. — I have my overnight oats with blackberries and hang out with the cat before leaving for the office. I accidentally added too much salt to the oats so they are very oddly salty but I power through.
1 p.m. — I’m dealing with client stressors at work so I’ve been on calls with teammates managing those. I order a buffalo chicken salad from Sweetgreen ($6.88, I use a gift card for the rest). $6.88
4:40 p.m. — I’m off the train and home, bra off and comfy clothes on. Not even five minutes into being home, the cat bites my leg and leaves a cut. We adopted the cat a year ago but he has had behavioral issues on and off. My boyfriend and I think he’s just bored, not getting enough attention — he’s also two, so still pretty young. He’s either sweet or a demon. I wash the cut and apply a Band-Aid while angrily texting F. I eat a Whole Foods strawberry fruit strip and some cheese Ritz Bits.
6 p.m. — I make and eat gluten-free pasta with pesto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, zucchini and eggplant with parmesan on top. I’m living alone for the first time this summer and one of my least favorite parts is definitely eating dinner alone every night.
6:30 p.m. — I go for a long walk and pass by Fenway Park because it’s Noah Kahan’s concert tonight. I can’t really hear much but he’s my favorite artist and I want to check it out since I’m going tomorrow! I also stop by Target and get Dove dandruff shampoo (sexy ikr), a “5” and “8” candle for my dad’s 58th birthday this weekend, some more birthday candles, a Cetaphil sunscreen stick, Band-Aids for my endless cat scars and a birthday card for my dad. $31.56
7:30 p.m. — I get home and F. and I talk on the phone while I make a dessert I saw on IG reels called caramelitas. It’s like an oat dessert bar. Unfortunately I substitute white sugar for brown sugar and it’s way too sweet — and I have a sweet tooth! I eat a bowl of it with vanilla ice cream and it tastes like eating straight sugar so I have to toss the rest. I’m sad because I used my expensive oats, oh well.
11 p.m. — Shower, attempt to blow-dry my hair then give up. It’s too humid for it anyway. Take my fiber, magnesium and probiotic, do my simple skincare and it’s time for bed. Goodnight!
Daily Total: $38.44
Day Five
8 a.m. — I wake up thinking it’s Saturday, I must have been in a deep sleep. I order an orange scone from Panera with my old birthday credits then go pick it up; it’s a beautiful day with a nice breeze! $4.27 but free with credits.
9 a.m. — I log into work and eat some of my overnight oats with blackberries but they’re still way too salty so I make avocado toast with cream cheese, lemon and red pepper flakes, so good.
12 p.m. — The cat attacks me from behind while I’m folding laundry. My entire leg is cut up and I cry it all out. The cat is having horrible behavioral issues. Something is off and he is attacking me completely unprovoked. I use six or seven Band-Aids to stick up my leg and feel defeated.
1:30 p.m. — I eat the rest of my Sweetgreen salad with some more avocado I had, after going on a walk and talking to my sister and F. We rant for a while about the cat situation then I head back for some meetings.
3:45 p.m. — I wrap up work and eat the rest of my Panera scone while making plans to meet up with my friend A. for the Noah Kahan concert tonight. I also make a matcha with vanilla almond milk and maple syrup, and have a mini bag of Smartfood.
5 p.m. — I scarf down some leftover pesto pasta with tomatoes and have a liquid IV. I get pesto on my white shirt of course so I rip it off and put some dish soap on it while changing into a different shirt then heading out the door.
5:30 p.m. — I meet my friend A. at Yardhouse before the concert. They ID us and give us wristbands before going in. We each get a mixed berry Truly, waters, and chicken fingers at the bar. We split the bill. $17.66
7 p.m. — We head into Fenway Park. We have such good seats and are so excited! The park is completely sold out and the concert is amazing. A. buys us Trulys so I venmo her the next day. I awkwardly make eye contact with a coworker I’ve never actually met while we’re at the bar. It’s one of those situations where there’s too much distance to go up and be like, “I think I know you!” $17
9 p.m. — Ahhh where to begin! Noah sings so many good songs, everyone around us is having a fabulous time. I buy a water because I’m singing my little heart out. Don’t get me started on concert water prices… This includes tip. $7.92
10:30 p.m. — There are fireworks and Noah plays “Sweet Caroline” which is a Boston favorite! Unfortunately there’s a massive crowd leaving the stadium. A. and I brave the crowd then part ways with plans to hang out next week.
11 p.m. — I speed walk home because I’m exhausted and want to get away from the crowd. I chug water and play with the cat. I take off my makeup and do my simple skincare. I talk to F. and send him and my sister videos of the concert. Fiber, magnesium, probiotic before bed. Goodnight!
Daily Total: $42.58
Day Six
7:30 a.m. — Argh I’m up earlier than I want to be. Drinking leaves me with a bad night’s sleep and up early. The cat tries to bite my toes so I shut the bedroom door then hear a large crash. I come into the living room to see I left a Hydro Flask open and the cat has knocked it over along with a lamp. That’s what I get for leaving open containers out! I clean up the water with rags and paper towels — at least the floors get cleaned.
9 a.m. — I make two pieces of toast, one with avocado, mozzarella and pesto and one with raspberry jam and butter. I finish my book, Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books. I’d give it a 3.5 out of 5. It's really interesting and different from what I normally read since it’s a satire. I pack up my overnight bag and get ready to take the train back to the suburbs for my dad’s birthday.
10:30 a.m. — I take the T to the commuter rail and buy a weekend commuter rail pass ($10 total since the $2.40 for the T is from my prepaid pass). $10
12 p.m. — I’m home and have leftover chicken parmesan for lunch with my dad and younger sister. I pick up cake flour from Stop and Shop, then get started on making a Sally’s Baking Addiction coconut cake for my dad’s birthday. $3.99
4:40 p.m. — I frost the cake and add some shredded coconut and fresh blueberries to the outside. It looks amazing! My sister and I go for a walk around the neighborhood. I have a small snack plate with cheddar, kettle corn, blueberries and pistachios.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6 p.m. — I have a small glass of sauvignon blanc with my dad and sister then we head out to a Greek restaurant for dinner.
8 p.m. — Head back to my parents’ house from dinner. It was amazing! I had zucchini fritters, a glass of white wine and a chicken souvlaki plate with Greek salad and lemon potatoes. My dad pays.
11 p.m. — The cake is amazing! I start The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston. Have my fiber, probiotic and magnesium then it’s time for bed. Goodnight!
Daily Total: $13.99
Day Seven
8 a.m. — I wake up to my alarm. My dad isn’t feeling well so he isolates from my sister and me. I have oatmeal with blueberries and chia seeds for breakfast and a homemade banana chocolate chip muffin with butter. My sister and I go for a walk around the neighborhood and I have a cold brew with Chobani cookie dough creamer.
12:40 p.m. — I have my leftovers for lunch — chicken, potatoes and pita, then I add hummus, tomatoes and lettuce. I give the dog some leftover chicken because he isn’t eating much of his regular food. I pack up my stuff and get ready to take the train back to Boston. I briefly talk to my mom on the phone, she’s away on a girls' trip.
3:30 p.m. — I’m finally back in Boston after taking the train and the F. Both were delayed so it took me over two hours and I’m exhausted from the heat and walking part of the way since the T shut down. I used my weekend commuter pass that I already bought and my prepaid MBTA card ($2.40 from prepaid card). I say hi to the cat and drink some ice water with Celtic salt to rehydrate. Not sure if this works but I learned it from TikTok, lol.
5 p.m. — F. and I FaceTime for a while and I discuss my commuter woes. Then I do some chores, make the bed with fresh sheets and have two rice cakes with peanut butter and raspberry jam while watching The Bachelorette. I also coordinate upcoming weekend plans with my grandmother.
8 p.m. — I pass out for two hours on the couch and wake up deeply confused, since I never nap. I get it together and make pesto gluten-free pasta with chicken, peas and mozzarella. F. and I FaceTime again and watch the latest Bachelorette episode together. I sip on an orange poppi as a fun Sunday drink. I have a slice of coconut cake from last night.
11:30 p.m. — I shower, clean up the kitchen, vacuum and swiffer. Then I take my fiber, magnesium and probiotic and do my simple skincare. I read my book before lights out — goodnight!
Daily Total: $0
The Breakdown
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $303.76
Food & Drink: $127.01
Entertainment: $20.19
Home & Health: $31.56
Clothes & Beauty $0.00
Transportation $125.00
Other $0.00
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
