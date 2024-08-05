Google Storage: $19.99

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents both went to college and met there and I was expected to pursue college after high school. My dad also went to law school, though never pushed that path on me. My parents were both super supportive of me going to college and took me on endless campus tours, helped me with the applications etc. Growing up, I loved school and was super academic and put a ton of stress upon myself to get into a “good college.” I ended up going to a private college and it was pretty expensive. My parents graciously paid for most of my tuition and I left college with around $25,000 in debt, which I paid off last January. I am so grateful to my parents for their generosity with my tuition and I hope to do the same for my future kids. I majored in marketing and management and also worked during my sophomore and junior year. I made around $12 an hour in my college’s Career Center, I absolutely loved it though.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad is very financially savvy and educated me from a young age that saving is extremely important and to never spend more than my means. My parents also made me and my sisters get jobs as soon as we turned 16. Looking back, I appreciate this because it helped me understand the value of money and how hard it is to earn your own money. My dad has been a great help post-grad, helping me get set up with a Roth IRA and teaching me the basics of investing. I am happy to say we mainly had positive conversations around money growing up.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first real job was as a cashier at Chick-fil-A. I got it when I turned 16 because my parents insisted and I wanted to have my own spending money for coffees, movies, clothes, makeup and snacks. Before that, I babysat and did cat sitting around my neighborhood.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, I never worried about money because my dad was such a good saver, we lived below our means, and comfortably. I know I am fortunate to have had this experience and to be raised by parents who were so focused on saving. At the time I probably wanted nicer versions of things but now that I’m an adult, I appreciate how and where my parents chose to save.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, but only for the future. I worry about being able to afford kids, a house, and college tuition for my kids. I know I have my parents as a safety net if I needed it but I don’t want to have to rely on them. In my day-to-day life, I don’t really worry about money and feel pretty financially stable, I just think of those big ticket purchases and the family that I know I’ll want one day.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at age 24, when I moved out of my parents’ house and into an apartment in Boston with my roommates. With my boyfriend in law school, I’d consider my parents my financial safety net. I also think my boyfriend’s parents would help us out if needed.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents paid for my rent, groceries and the majority of my tuition while I was in college.