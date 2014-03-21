In the months leading up to my wedding, I started to obsess about everything. All I wanted was to feel beautiful and calm walking down the aisle, but my actions suggested everything but. I felt fat and couldn’t stop thinking about how big my ass would look from behind while saying my vows; I went on an insane crash diet-slash-cleanse. I was exhausted — yet I stayed up all night googling my ex who blew me off in 2004. I desperately wanted to be serene and in control of everything. Instead, I chain-drank iced coffees and became a manic, tense mess. Plus, I totally isolated myself. I was so stressed that I barely made any time to hang with my BFFs. Our culture paints the whole happily-ever-after-princess-picture when it comes to weddings. But the truth is, merging your life with another's (even if they're your heart and soul and one and only) is pretty freaky and disorienting. Juggling your day-to-day life with the insanity of wedding planning is a tough one: it’s important that you allow yourself to feel the craziness of it all, but not at the expense of your wellness and health. Don’t get me wrong: I’m all for looking luminous and lean on your wedding day, but without having to suffer through the hell of calorie-counting and strict deprivation. Here are some ways to make it happen: