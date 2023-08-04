Do you worry about money now?

Yes, but not in the same way. My husband and I are both on the same page about financial matters and I think it really helps to have someone whose judgment you trust managing it with you. Before I stopped working to take care of our daughter full-time, I had a job that paid me very poorly and then a job that paid me very well. It feels like I've taken a step backward to be dependent upon my husband's income and I worry that I've set myself, and us as a family, back financially by making this choice. I never expected to be a stay-at-home parent, but I felt regret every day that I was at work without her. We knew that we could make it work for a finite amount of time, so I took the jump. I knew I would feel guilty either way, so I chose to feel guilty over lost money versus lost time. I'm very fortunate to have had a choice. I plan to go back to work part-time after her second birthday and then full-time roughly a year after that. We've cut back our spending a little bit and I make sure to sell any of her outgrown baby things on Facebook marketplace or through consignment.