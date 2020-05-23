8 a.m. — My saintly husband has let me sleep in since I stayed up so late. The puker tells me she is feeling much better today. I get my reheated coffee, tell the kids to get dressed, and wet the collar of a white dress shirt my husband has been trying to get clean. I hang it outside in the morning sun. A package is on our porch: cotton pajamas for the little one. He rejoices at his package, rips it open, and marvels at each item. I survey the refrigerator and countertop produce bowl. I'll make a tomato, shallot, cucumber, and garlic Greek salad, roasted chicken breast, and pitas for dinner tonight.