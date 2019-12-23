Story from Wellness

State Of Grace: The Federal Government Decided My Child’s Gender

Grace Baldridge
State Of Grace is a series that explores the intersection of human rights, sexuality, and faith. Host Grace Baldridge dives into controversial societal realities that Americans face everyday and how to navigate the modern world while remaining faithful. This week Grace explores where faith and gender intersects and identities can conflict and coincide. Watch this episode of State Of Grace to better understand faith in relation to gender.
Tattooed on my left arm are the words, “Lean not on your own understanding.” It’s a quote from the book of Proverbs and a reminder to humble myself before the many things I do not know. Christian doctrine about gender was one such thing. I know that Christianity has not typically affirmed people who exist outside of a rigid gender binary. In fact, when it comes to the condemnation of trans or non-binary people, the loudest voices are often those of believers.
Advertisement

But this vitriol alwaysfelt so antithetical to the example set by Jesus in the Gospels. And in mypersonal experience, I felt the furthest from God when my gender presentationwas at its most conventional. I was so concerned with making everyone elsecomfortable, I stifled my longing to understand the person God made me to be.And to be honest, I’m still figuring out exactly who that person is. I know I’mcloser today as I’ve embraced a more butch/masc presentation, but the jury is stillout on specifics. And that’s okay.

What I learned from mytime with a Hebrew Bible scholar in New York was that scripture originallyreferenced God not by the masculine or feminine, but with the plural. And acore tenant of Christian theology is the belief that all of us were made in theimage of God. So why do so many Christians struggle to extend any love orcompassion to the spectrum of identities that exist well beyond the genderbinary? Isn’t it silly to limit the creator of the universe to a western,puritanical understanding of gender?

How someone experiencestheir gender will vary so greatly from person to person. How that gendercorrelates, or not, to a religious identity is something else entirely. I’msurprised by how often people on the Internet feel comfortable to makepresumptions about or debate the life of a stranger. Maybe I shouldn’t be. Whatwe do know is that Jesus called his disciples to love the least among us, thedowntrodden, and the outcasts. So, if your capacity to love others iscontingent on their gender remaining inside societal margins, whom do youserve?

Advertisement

More from Spirit

R29 Original Series