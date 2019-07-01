6 p.m. — I get home, change, then load up my bike on my car to meet C. for a bike ride; he lives just over the border in Wisconsin. I'm starving, so I grab a piece of cheese to munch on. My husband and I have an open marriage, and I'm polyamorous. I've been dating my boyfriend for about two years, and he and my husband are friends. Mondays and/or Tuesdays are our usual days to spend time together, as well as every other weekend. I meet him (score free parking!) and we bike just over six miles along the St. Croix river on the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. It's perfect summer weather: 72 degrees, sunny, and no bugs!