Look beyond all the floral prints and light pastel cardigans this season. Spring 2023 fashion trends are about staying comfy in statement silhouettes and eye-catching accessories and gliding into shoes with subtle details. To give you an inside scoop on what items to look out for, R29 editors have shared their favorite styles from utilitarian 'fits to must-have sparkling jewelry.
So whether your wardrobe desperately needs some freshening up or you're looking for everyday accessories like a buzzy new handbag or bauble, we've got you covered. There are satin and embellished flats perfect for spring weddings and viral metallic pants calling for a glitzy Friday night out. The R29 editors are going all in with their spring shopping, and we're bringing you, fashion enthusiasts, with us. Get ready to jet-set into the season with the latest items. Here's to you all, trendsetters.
Advertisement
Ballet Flats
"I was never particularly a fan of ballet flats because I always associated them as being an 'older' style. But I’ve since realized that the now ultra-trendy ballet flat comes in a wide range of cool and unique styles. As a former amateur ballet dancer, I’ve found myself most attracted to flats that look like actual ballet or pointe shoes.
"These satin Jeffrey Campbell ones especially stood out to me. They’re quirky enough for my style and are the perfect work shoe during the warmer months when I don’t want to have my toes out. Plus, they’re a much more affordable yet equally stylish version of the iconic Miu Miu ballet flats. Very chic!" — Victoria Montalti, Associate Writer
Fancy Flats
"As someone who would choose comfort over having an elevated butt all day, every day, I’m thrilled for the triumphant return of the flat shoe. The much-maligned style, which I deeply love because it allows my feet to remain a gloriously unperilous distance from the ground (take that, broken ankles!), has gotten a seriously stylish upgrade in the form of these Kurt Geiger London mules.
"The white leather, combined with the ornate beading and jewel details, make these such a killer summer style — and one I’d gladly wear with everything from a cocktail dress at a warm weather wedding to leggings and a tank top when I’m running errands." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Barely There Baubles
"I’m so glad that 'barely there baubles' is trending this spring. I’ve always been one for simple yet elegant jewelry, and this ring fits the bill. So glad it’s in style as well! The minimalistic band with texture from little topaz florets is perfect for accessorizing any outfit and adding a little ~sparkle~.
Advertisement
"I also try to only buy 14k gold (expensive habit, I know) because, as picky as I am, I want my jewelry to last. Thankfully, Gorjana has a range of reasonably priced pieces that are beautiful and will last a lifetime." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Statement Silver Jewelry
"I got this bracelet for my bat mitzvah and have been wearing it ever since whenever I’m in the mood for silver jewelry. This is one of my favorite pieces. I love using Lagos’ classic caviar beading to make silver fun and perfect for everyday and special occasions. The bracelet is dainty and feminine with the width and x details but unique, It’s definitely a statement silver piece, and I always get compliments!" —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Crossbody Bags
"I'm obsessed with a bag that comes with detachable straps. Sometimes you want a shoulder bag, and other times you can't be bothered with lugging it around. Gloriously, the majority of Coach's Tabby bags come with both options. The Soft Tabby Bag is one of my favorites because it can easily be carried as a short-shoulder or crossbody bag. The relaxed silhouette has enough room to efficiently carry all of your belongings whichever style you decide to wear for the day." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
Utilitarian Dressing
Bomber Jackets
"I love wearing earthy greens and beige colors, so I am really excited to see utilitarian dressing coming back in style. This feels like a very updated way to do the cargo trend since the oversized bomber jacket is such a popular part of the 'model off-duty' look. I also appreciate the side front pockets, plus the adjustable waistband. Very utilitarian indeed." —Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
Advertisement
Jumpsuits
"The utilitarian trend right now is not my usual vibe, but I like it. This flight jumpsuit is the perfect example of something I’d wear to tackle the trend; it’s utilitarian and functional but fashionable. I especially love the removable vintage patch on the sleeve. What’s cooler is after talking to the creative director and co-founder of the brand, Bryce Clayton, I learned that the flight suit was designed during his grandfather’s time as a pilot — how sentimental." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Metallics
"While my style skews classic and I rarely fall prey to 'trends,' this season, I haven't been able to resist the metallic trend. After getting these Gap disco pants that have been taking over the internet, I've spent the last week styling them in a variety of ways (more to come on Refinery29) and am happy to report that they work just as well for a night of dancing as they do for a work meeting." —Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.