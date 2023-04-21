"I got this bracelet for my bat mitzvah and have been wearing it ever since whenever I’m in the mood for silver jewelry. This is one of my favorite pieces. I love using Lagos’ classic caviar beading to make silver fun and perfect for everyday and special occasions. The bracelet is dainty and feminine with the width and x details but unique, It’s definitely a statement silver piece, and I always get compliments!" —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator