My Crowd-Pleasing Party Dips Have A Surprising Secret

Today we're making three different party dips with Refinery29's social media editor, Wendy Steiner: spinach, 7-layer, and hot artichoke. The recipe trio comes from Wendy's mom, Heidi Steiner, who's been whipping up the crowd-pleasing appetizers for family occasions ever since Wendy was a kid. “My mom always had everyone over all the time — she's my kitchen hero who made it clear that you can be relaxed during a party and still execute a lot of food. I was never intimidated by cooking because she was doing it so effortlessly.” Aside from loving how these dips taste (which, according to Wendy, is "luxurious"), she also loves how forgiving they are to make. “I’m still not that good of a cook, so I like that it’s non-mess-up-able," she confessed. “Whenever I have people over, I always make a dip because I want people to feel like this is where I actually live." Although many of her friends opt for fancy cheeseboards as party food, Wendy argues that dips are just classic. "It's only a tiny step harder than a cheeseboard and it makes people feel more nurtured. It’s wholesome to walk in to, I put it in a bread bowl and it’s really comforting. They are not foodie cool, they just taste good,” she declares.