Warm Up With This Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipe

If you ask us, there's nothing quite like a big, frothy mug of hot chocolate to warm us up on a chilly day. But one we can enjoy at happy hour? Now that's really our cup of tea (or should we say cocoa?). So, in partnership with Smirnoff, we're stirring up a next-level, vanilla peppermint hot chocolate recipe (with a little something extra) — perfect for serving up all winter long. Whipped cream, optional.
Ingredients
2 tsp Dutch process cocoa powder
1/2 cup whole milk
2–3 tsp sugar
1/4 cup good quality semisweet chocolate, finely chopped or chips
1 tbsp Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
1 tbsp Smirnoff Peppermint Twist Vodka
1/4 cup whipped topping or whipped cream
1 small brownie, cut into bite-size pieces
Hot fudge sauce, optional
2 tsp Dutch process cocoa powder
1/2 cup whole milk
2–3 tsp sugar
1/4 cup good quality semisweet chocolate, finely chopped or chips
1 tbsp Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
1 tbsp Smirnoff Peppermint Twist Vodka
1/4 cup whipped topping or whipped cream
1 small brownie, cut into bite-size pieces
Hot fudge sauce, optional
Advertisement
Instructions
1. In a small saucepan, whisk together cocoa powder and 1/4 cup water until smooth.
1. In a small saucepan, whisk together cocoa powder and 1/4 cup water until smooth.
2. Over medium-low heat, add milk, sugar, and chocolate to the saucepan; whisk until smooth.
3. In a large mug, combine hot cocoa mixture and both vodkas. Add more sugar to taste.
4. Top with whipped cream and brownie pieces.
5. Drizzle with fudge sauce, and enjoy!
SMIRNOFF Vanilla. Vodka Infused With Natural Flavors 30% Alc/Vol. The Smirnoff Co., Norwalk, CT.
Advertisement