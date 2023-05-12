Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Not really. My parents have a very basic concept of finances: they don't cut corners when it comes to our health, safety, nutrition, or education, but we didn't really spend money on anything else. We always wore the soles out on our shoes and never went on vacations other than to visit family. That said, they didn't expect me to work while I was living with them either because I was focusing on my education. My parents also slowly funneled money into a savings account for me, so when I left for college I had about $6,000. I used that to fund my living expenses while at college, along with income from various campus jobs or internships. Beyond that, we never talked about finances.