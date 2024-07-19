Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I’m a first-gen immigrant but everyone in my generation attended college so although it wasn’t really stated, we all knew that after high school we’d enroll in college. I will add that my parents did not push us as hard academically as some of my aunts and uncles pushed my cousins, and I ended up attending a local private college despite our family not being well off. My college was expensive and, although I had scholarships to cover about two-thirds of the tuition, I ended up taking out the maximum in subsidized federal loans every semester and still needing help for the first two years (the relative who helped me out did so because they were trying to help minimize the loan interest accumulation). My parents did not have money; our family lived paycheck to paycheck so one of my relatives stepped in and selflessly covered the tuition. I intend to repay them with interest, even though I know they would never accept the money from me. The rest of the tuition I covered by myself by working over the summers and during the school semester. I graduated during the pandemic, which meant I was lucky enough to take advantage of the interest freeze. I ended up paying off all my student loans right before interest resumed last year.