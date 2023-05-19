Did you worry about money growing up?

We didn't have much when I was young. My mom was a stay-at-home mom and my dad made between $40-50,000 in an MCOL area so we were stressed for a while. There were years when we couldn't afford to buy toys and eating out meant getting something from the dollar menu at McDonald's. My parents tried their best to shield me from their stress but I could still feel it. Fortunately, my dad found a higher-paying job by the time I was in middle school and his salary steadily increased over the years so we haven't worried about money since. The period of my life when money was an issue has definitely shaped how I view money and taught me the importance of it.