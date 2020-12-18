Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

If I hadn't gone to college, all hell would have broken loose in my household. I'm not sure how much my stepdad (who is just "dad" to me since he raised me) really cared but my mom was militant about it. I'm sure my biological dad would have been very upset as well since I feel like my half-siblings always had huge pressure to go into careers like law or accounting or something very traditional. Because of this expectation, I went to university, but as a theatre major so I could still feel like I was being true to my artsy hippie little heart. In order to pay for it, I took out about $25,000 in loans. The first year my parents paid for all of it. Then the loans got me through one year. Then my biological dad jumped in to help with the third and fourth. To be honest, the whole thing actually took five years. It was such a bad time physically and mentally that I dropped out for a semester without telling my parents. I still think it was the right thing to do and I still haven't told my family about it to this day.