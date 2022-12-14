9:30 p.m. — I get home and cuddle in bed with V. and we have a good talk about being more intentional about making time for each other now that we live together. When we were long distance, we had to be super intentional about making time for each other, or there would really be no relationship. Now that we're finally together, it's nice to fall into the daily rhythm of life together, but there still needs to be effort! We're both people who have definitely lost our sense of self in previous relationships, so I think my/his interest in maintaining a lot of individual hobbies is a product of not wanting to fall victim to that dynamic again. That said, it can be easy to create too much distance that way too. I really love that we can talk about these things and approach them as a problem we're facing together, rather than something one of us is doing wrong. We agree to set aside tomorrow night for a date and fall asleep holding each other.