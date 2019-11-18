A Week In Fairfax County, VA, On A $108,000 Salary

9 a.m. — I start searching for somewhere to get my car serviced. I got my car used last summer and for my first car service I went to the dealer and felt very ripped off. I find a place near my work with good reviews, but they aren't open on weekends, so I wait to call them until later in the week. I read an article about how to be a better friend and send it to my college roommates (not because they need to be better friends, they are already the best!) that I will be seeing later tonight and this weekend. I spend more time surfing the internet and read some Money Diaries.