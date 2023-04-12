Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My family had a very successful business when I graduated high school in 2007 so the plan was for me to take over that business. Unfortunately, there was a recession and they were forced to close the business. I took a few classes here and there, hence the student loans, but I never finished. I fell into my current career kind of by accident. I do not have a degree and I completed a boot camp that was fully paid for by my company. I attended full-time for 12 weeks, I was paid my full salary during training and was immediately placed in a role upon completion.