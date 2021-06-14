Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I feel like I was more aware of money than my parents were. They were hard-working/live-in-the-moment hippie boomers who told me stories about when they were younger and only had $50 left and opted to spend it on a nice dinner and start fresh the next day. Their thinking is that money is a fluid force and they have faith that when you need it, it will be there. Growing up I was never without food or shelter or clothing, but we had subsidized housing and always qualified for free and reduced lunch. Now, as they are realizing that they cannot afford to retire, I think they are more conscious of their financial decisions. They've had great lives and continue to make the most with very little. In contrast, I'm much more conservative with my money.