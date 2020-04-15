12:30 p.m. — I sit through a whirlwind of meetings. I finish decorating a diaper cake for T.'s sister who had to cancel her baby shower this upcoming weekend due to coronavirus. I feel bad and know that T. will see her on Friday when he babysits her older son, so I'll send it with him next time he comes over. I also remember to order her gift on Amazon ($14.44). It's an inflatable playmat filled with water and shaped like a turtle. I've been eyeing it for weeks and it went on sale today. It's not on her registry, but I saw a similar playmat at one of my client's houses around the time she announced her pregnancy and I knew I had to get her one. It's technically from T. and me, but I won't bug him about splitting the cost right now. I also order a new set of three screen protectors for my iPhone ($9.99). $24.43