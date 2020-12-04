Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation for me to attend college, but I really wanted to as well. My dad worked so hard to provide us with the opportunities we needed to reach our goals and I never wanted to take that lightly. There are four of us kids: my older sister and I both have our Master's and our other two siblings both did a semester or two in college but ultimately decided it was not for them and do not have any type of college degree. I received both academic and athletic scholarships, as well as a small scholarship for my ethnicity. I took out loans for the rest of the cost. For graduate school, I planned to pay entirely with loans but my extremely generous parents ended up paying a large portion of them out of nowhere. I have a little under $6,000 total left to pay off, which I plan to do within one year by making $500 payments (starting when loan deferment is over in Jan 2021). My husband received athletic scholarships which helped a lot with his college tuition but had over $35,000 in loans when he graduated in 2013. We have about $11,000 left to pay off on his loans. He will be applying for a loan forgiveness grant since he is a teacher, which can be up to $5,000. Fingers crossed!