2:30 p.m. — I'm cleaning my apartment when one of my good friends asks if I'm down for a late brunch. Yes, please. We go, and I get an omelet with bacon and onion, the best breakfast potatoes, and a mimosa. We talk for forever, since I've hardly seen her lately. Towards the end of our meal, two of our friends pass by the restaurant and spot us through the window, so they stop in to say hi and order mimosas. I get another round, and we stay at the restaurant until nearly 5. $42