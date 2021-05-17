What was your first job and why did you get it?

At 15, I got a job scooping ice cream. My parents did not force me but explained that I was old enough to get a job and that I would need money to go out and spend time with friends. I never received an allowance growing up but my parents would give me $10 or $20 occasionally if I was going out. Throughout high school and college, I always had two jobs. Things like car insurance, cell phone bills, and gas were some of my bills as a teen, in addition to all of the fun things I wanted to spend money on. While at times I would get frustrated that I was one of the only one of my friends having to pay for these expenses, I'm so thankful looking back because I learned how to manage, save, and spend my money smartly early on. Having a job and not having to ask for money was my first taste of independence and I loved the idea of making my own money.