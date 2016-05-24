These Are Your Favorite Childhood Snacks, All Grown Up

Being an adult is hard. No nap time, no summer breaks, and your mom doesn't put Dunkaroos in your lunchbox anymore. While we still sneak a fruit roll-up or two every now and then, we're not exactly looking to pull out a Lunchables at the office or serve Ritz Handi-Snacks at our next party.
But that doesn't mean we've left our favorite foods completely behind. From Bagel Bites to Toaster Strudels, we've found the perfect grown-up stand-ins for our once-beloved childhood treats.
