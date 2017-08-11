Should you try them?

Mail-in aligners might seem like a good option for a slight fix. But keep in mind you're not the expert on how minimal a fix your teeth need. "It's difficult to go from something that's 90% good to make it 100% perfect; in my experience, I find that these are the harder cases," Dr. Wadhwa says. The results of using invisible aligners can be extremely unpredictable, because some people respond well to them and others won't. "It's very hard to monitor this by yourself, because — like everything in medicine — not everybody responds the same," he says. The real difficulty comes with figuring out how to correct your smile if you're not responding correctly to the retainers, he says.