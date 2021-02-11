New tattoo trends surface every day, and while the ink is permanent, some trends aren't. Fads fluctuate in popularity and on Pinterest, but few tattoo styles only get better with time — and roses are among them.
The flower leaves much to interpretation, making it one of the most popular stem requests at the tattoo shop. Whether you're drawn to the romantic meaning of the rose or simply like how it looks, there are one million ways to make it unique to your personal style. While some may be partial to large, neo-traditional style blooms, we're also fans of roses in dainty, smaller styles.
Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite tiny rose styles to inspire your new ink.