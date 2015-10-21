Do You REALLY Know Where Your Food Is Coming From?

The Staff Changes...

When these deals happen, existing leadership is often kept on board — initially. This move signals to the public that the brand they know won’t fundamentally change. But after a few years, when the shock has worn off, leadership does start to turn over. And staff with less exposure to the original company culture and ethos can take the brand further away from its origins.



...As Do The Suppliers

Especially in the meat category. Big companies like Perdue and Smithfield get their supply from an extensive network of contracted farms (or, in most cases, concentrated animal feeding operations, also known as CAFOs). “Premium” producers such as Niman and Applegate use a smaller network of even smaller farms, but consumer unrest is understandable when the establishment and the alternative end up under the same roof. How these companies treat their farmers (let alone their animals) is one of the most controversial and opaque parts of the business. But documentaries and journalists have become much better at sniffing it out, so keep an eye open and you may catch the issues — at least those that become public.



So, What Can YOU Do?

This infographic list is by no means exhaustive. Yes, the deals selected were chosen because the companies on both sides are household names. But there are many more in which the big guy or the little guy is less well-known. The bottom line is to keep an eye out and ask questions. Packaging changes, branding changes, and recipe changes are all natural in the life of a brand. But when things change, concerned consumers should ask: Why? Is the new packaging more or less sustainable? Does the new recipe contain new ingredients or less nutrition? Business practices are harder to keep an eye on, but a Google alert will go a long way in making sure the companies you trust stay trustworthy.