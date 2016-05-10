"When I was a little kid, we had a storm that blew out all the windows in the north end of my house, including my bedroom, and my parents came in and saw the rain pouring down on me. They cleaned me, changed my pajamas, put me in the living room, and I woke up a couple hours later, wondering how I ended up on the couch in the living room. I slept through the entire thing.



"I also sleep so deeply that if I dream, I don't remember any of it. The only time I ever remember dreams is when I'm sick, because I don't sleep as well."



What about napping?

"I rarely nap. It's happened, but I rarely feel the need. I have fallen asleep on occasion when I let myself get bored, but then it ruins my sleep that night, because I already got part of it out of the way."



Do you ever wish you had a normal sleep cycle?

"I'm a pretty deep introvert to begin with, so I really like the 'me time' that this gives me. My day job requires me to be pretty extroverted, so I enjoy the extra hours just to recharge. I can wake up in the morning, and no one else in the house is moving until 5:30 or 6 a.m., and I can watch two TV shows before anyone else is moving. A long time ago, especially if I was traveling, I used to wake up and try to sleep some more, but then I would sleep fitfully and feel shitty because I slept too much. That's why I really love the internet now, because I can read and do other things at 3 a.m. I don't particularly like sleep, because it's just hours that I'm wasting."