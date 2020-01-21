What No One Tells You About Being Your Own Boss

As a freelancer who is the boss of her own schedule, time management has been the most challenging thing Jordan has had to navigate. Learning how to recreate the structure that she had in her previous 9-to-5 turned out to be an important lesson in self-discipline. “I was sort of under the impression when I quit my job that I would have all this time, like a portal of unexpected time that I would have all of a sudden. But there's a lot of days where I'm like, What did I do today? Like wait, What happened today? I realized that when you work a corporate job, you sort of have this machine, this schedule, and when you can quit that job you have to essentially recreate the same machine for yourself, for your own work.”