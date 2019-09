"We were both never single at the same time, but always best friends. Made a pact in high school that, if at 30 we're both single, we'd get married. We stayed friends after graduation, and at 25 we started hanging out more and more. We fell deeply in love, and on our 30th birthday (yes, we have the same birthday) we were married. Life couldn't be better!" — tightnrain

"We left our spouses around the same time (not for each other) and decided to share a house. We got to [talking] one night and decided we each had all the things the other was looking for, plus we got along really well. We were in our mid-30s by then and sick of the dating scene, so we just laid it out like a business arrangement. What started off as an 'arrangement' eventually evolved into something extremely serious and passionate. We've been together now for almost seven years and married for almost one. We are extremely in love, and I have zero regrets." — 1throw9away79