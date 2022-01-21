What parts of Sam made you reflect on your own life?

“I just turned 30, and Sam’s almost there — she’s 28 — and it’s such an interesting time because you wake up one day and realize you’ve spent your 20s thinking you know exactly who you are, and suddenly you have absolutely no idea. You’re starting from scratch at a point in your life when you thought you had everything figured out. That’s what made me reflect — this time when things start clicking into place and you’re forced to face the music and every embarrassing, horrible thing you’ve experienced. And Sam is going through that as she's getting sober. On a more serious note, she used drinking as a way of self-medicating her grief, after her father passed away when she was 20. I haven’t experienced a level of grief like that, but I think we all, in one way or another, try to self-treat our trauma. And at a certain point, you have to give up the ghost and deal with it. That was something I was thinking about a lot while we were shooting.”