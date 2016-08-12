How To Make A Farro Bowl

Farro Bowl August 12, 2016This farro bowl is chock-full of fresh veggies.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked farro mixture*
- 1/2 carrot, grated or sliced
- 1 handful kale, spinach, or arugula
- 2-4 cherry tomatoes, sliced
- Raw cauliflower floret, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- 1 tsp dijion mustard**
- 1/2 tsp honey
- 1/2 lemon
- 3-5 pistachios, coarsely chopped
Recipe Instructions
- Combine the chopped bell pepper with the farro mixture, toss together with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Top the farro with the greens, sliced tomatoes, and raw cauliflower bits for crunch.
- In a small bowl make the dressing by combining the mustard and honey, whisk together and stream in 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Once combined add the juice of half a lemon.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and more lemon juice if desired. In a small bowl, combine the grated carrots with about half of the dressing and the chopped pistachios.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made this earlier in the week.
**For the following 4 ingredients, make double and save half of the dressing for tomorrow's lunch.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
